Submitted photo

There are two reasons for venture out to southeastern Johnson County on Oct. 26 for some fall fun.

The day’s activities include the annual Mildale Farm Fall Fest as well as the Lanesfield School Fall Open House at the Lanesfield Historic Site, which is also celebrating 150 years of existence. Both events are being presented by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District and are free.

The Mildale Farm Fall Fest is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will give interested parties access to the 158-acre site including the 22-acre rental property in southwest Johnson County as well as to about 136 acres which are actually part of the adjacent 578 acres of the northernmost portion of Big Bull Creek Park. Visitors will be directed to park near Mildale Farm’s main barn.

A number of fall-related activities are being planned for the event, all of which are free to the public. A pumpkin patch will be situated in front of the main barn, and children 12 and under can pick out a pumpkin. Cider and hot cocoa will be provided in the barn, as will information on other JCPRD programs and activities. A tractor-drawn hayride will take visitors to a fire circle in the south-central portion of the Mildale site, where they can roast marshmallows and enjoy storytelling and nature walks. Other activities include a petting zoo, and a putting green with kid-sized clubs is available. Chris Cakes pancakes will be serving pancakes while supplies last.

Catch-and-release fishing in any or all of seven ponds within the 158-acre area will also be offered during Fall Fest. While district fishing permits have been waived for this event, anglers 16 and older need to have a Kansas state fishing license.

Visitors can also explore and picnic on the grounds. Restrooms will be available, but the property’s two homes and other outbuildings will not be open during this event. The centerpiece of the Mildale Farm property is the high-quality equestrian-style barn, which features peg construction and a hand-laid brick floor. Though designed with an equestrian motif, the barn has never been used for keeping animals. The barn is available as a rental location for social functions, including weddings, family gatherings, and other social and business events. Inquiries regarding information or reservations for Mildale Farm should be directed to Sarah Vogelsberg at (913) 826-2957.

Rules for this event will be posted and will be the same as park rules in place on other district properties. Among them: no alcohol is allowed, pets must be on-leash, and vehicles must remain on roadways. Park police will be on hand to enforce these as well as the catch-and-release fishing provision.

Mildale Farm is located at 35250 W. 199th St., Edgerton. From the north, take Interstate 35 south to Homestead Lane. Proceed north on Homestead Lane. Turn left onto 199th Street and proceed west 1.6 miles. Mildale Farm will be on the right. From the south, take Interstate 35 north to Sunflower Road and proceed north of Sunflower Road 0.7 miles. Turn left onto to 207th St., and proceed west for 0.1 miles. Turn right onto 8th St. (Edgerton Road) and proceed north 1 mile. Turn right onto 56 Highway and proceed east 1 mile. Turn right onto 199th St. Mildale Farm will be on the left.

For more information about this event, call Sarah Vogelsberg at (913) 826-2957.

During the Lanesfield School Fall Open House event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., participants of all ages can celebrate autumn in a one-room schoolhouse built in 1869 and restored to its appearance of 1904. Visitors can dance to the Missouri Town Band, play stickball, and visit with reenactors. Refreshments will be available.

Lanesfield Historic Site is located at 18745 S. Dillie Road, Edgerton, which is about three miles from Mildale Farm via Us Highway 56 to 191st St. to Dillie Road. The Lanesfield site is a one-room limestone schoolhouse, the last remaining structure in the former town of Lanesfield. It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1988.