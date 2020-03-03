Michael “Mike” Terrance Coltharp

Michael “Mike” Terrance Coltharp, 65, of Gardner, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center.

Mike was born Oct. 10, 1954 in Caney, Kan., to Howard Leroy and Laura Luella (Ward) Coltharp. He grew up in Caney where he graduated from Caney High School in 1972. Mike served in the US Air Force from 1974-1979. He later worked in Independence, Kan., for Hackney and Sons, Inc. and Quality Motors. He met his future wife Jeanette, and they were married on Aug. 1, 2003 in Branson, Mo. In April of 2008, he joined Windsor Place LLC as a network administrator and became part of the Windsor Family. He was planning on retiring from Windsor Place in April of this year. Jeanette and Mike moved to Gardner Lake in 2016 and continued to work for Windsor Place from home. Mike was a member of the Northern Cherokee Tribe of Missouri and Arkansas and was proud of his Native American Heritage. He enjoyed the peacefulness of the outdoors, riding motorcycles until his health didn’t allow it, and then he enjoyed driving his Ford Mustang with the top down. He looked forward to Saturday morning drives with his granddaughter, taking his dog Duchess for long drives, working on vehicles with his son, bantering with his daughter, and talking about the kids and work with his Wife. Mike was an avid reader, loved conversation, sharing his wisdom, and providing advice while sitting on the porch or deck, at the kitchen table, or in the garage. Mike will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Phillip and Larry Coltharp. Mike is survived by his wife, Jeanette, of the home, children: Nichole Griffiths, Gardner, Kan and Alexander Anderson and fiancé Jenny, Independence, Kan.; sister, Susan Thomison, Caney, Kan.; brothers: Lee Coltharp, Caney, and Steve Coltharp, Coffeyville, Kan., and granddaughter, Samantha Griffiths, Gardner.

A Celebration of Life with Military Honors was held March 3, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, (913) 856-7111. A greeting of family and friends was held after the service.