Michael Leo Rattenne III

On the morning of July 15, 2020 Michael Leo Rattenne III of Liberty, MO, and previously of Gardner, KAN, passed away at the age of 94 from cancer. His wife and daughter were at his bedside.

He was born to Michael and Hazel Rattenne in 1926 in Sioux City, Iowa. He was a natural athlete and exceled in tennis, golf, and ice skating which he enjoyed well into his 80’s. He was passionately devoted to his wife, Dorothy, since they first met more than 68 years ago, as well as his family. He was well known for his kindness, good humor and infectious smile. Mike worked as an Air Traffic Controller with the FAA for about 30 years and then worked for the City of Olathe. He kept in touch with his pals on a weekly basis and he loved his John Deere tractor on his 40 acre “Round-To-It” ranch in Gardner.

He joined the Navy at the age of 16 during WWII where he served in the South Pacific. After his service he joined his brother, Don, in the Army Transport Service and ultimately took part in the invasion of Inchon during the Korean War as a signalman.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings: Don, Jean, Jerri, and Jim. He is survived by his wife, Dot; 3 children: Mitzi Mathews, Tammy Rattenne, Mike Rattenne IV; 5 grandchildren: Kara Mathews, Mike Rattenne V, Christopher Rattenne, Curtis Mathews, and Luke Rattenne; as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

A private military service will be held at Fort Leavenworth in September. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation in Mike’s honor to F.I.S.H. (Friends in Service of Heroes) http://friendsinserviceofheroes.org/donate or write to [email protected]