Mathew “Dave” David Peters II, 65, Gardner, passed away Jan. 23, 2020 at his home.

Dave was born on March 1, 1954, to Mathew David Peters I and Betty Jean (Knight) Peters in Baltimore, Md. He graduated from high school in 1972 in Atlanta and then continued his education at DeVry University. He married Diana Harris in Miami, Okla., on May 5, 2016. He worked as a carpenter for 30 years. He was a member of Dry Ridge Baptist Church, Uniontown, and wood carving Group of K.C. Dave began mastering his wood carving skills at age 18 during an art class at Johnson County Community College. He loved to fish and was always building and creating things outdoors. Dave was very involved with the Boy Scouts including being a scout leader.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Diana, of the home; children Valerie Peters (Roger) Schimmel, Edgerton; Mathew Thomas (Jackie) Peters III, Hubert, N.C.; and stepdaughter Kelly Harris, Chandler, Okla.; sisters Cheryl Hawkins, Atlanta, and Melissa Guerreso, Atlanta; 10 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m.on Jan. 29, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home 106 S. Center, Gardner, (913-856-7111). Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.