Marvin Borth, 85, of Gardner passed away April 10, 2019

Marvin was born Feb. 8, 1934 in Streeter, ND to George and Lydia (Martin) Borth. He grew up in North Dakota. Marvin joined the US Army in 1953 and went to basic Army heavy weapon training for 16 weeks at Camp Roberts, Calif. He was stationed in Germany until 1955. He was sent to Ft. Mead, Maryland until April 1956 doing Arlington Cemetery Army/Burial Guard. After that he was stationed in California, Germany, Georgia, France, Texas and Virginia. In Paris, France from 1962-1965 he held highly classified position responsibilities for maintaining escape routes out of Europe for military non-combative families. Marvin proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He was assigned to the Pentagon at the Computer Systems Command after Vietnam. Marvin was a 20 year US Army Veteran retiring on June 30, 1973 as a SFC (E7). He was a member of the Gardner American Legion Post #19 and the Masonic Lodge of Gardner. Marvin considered himself a man of the world and the road; holding careers as a driver with Continental Trailways and as owner operator for Westway Trucking. He was never short of acknowledging his travels abroad and most of all the time he could spend traveling the country with the love of his life Mary. Marvin’s greatest contribution in life was his overall love and adoration for his soul mate, Mary JoAnn Bawtenheimer. The two met in Georgia, fell in love, married on June 15, 1957 in Kettering, Ohio and lived a full, happy and fruitful life together for over 50 years until her passing in 2008. He became a Christian and was baptized on May 12, 2002 at Edgerton Baptist Church. Marvin loved so many in his life. His five children, daughter-in-laws and son-in-laws, grandchildren, sisters, his brother, his nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends. Perhaps the most glowing moments for Marvin, were the times he spent loving his grandkids and telling the world about them. He prided himself on not only being a supportive grandpa and great-grandpa, but it often was the very thing that made him the happiest.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary, and brother, Wallace Borth. Marvin is survived by his children: Joanna (Wayne) Presley, Louisburg, Kan, Maggie (Randy) Smith, Lantana, Texas, Lydia (William) Saunders, Olathe, Kan, Michael Borth, Owasso, Okla and Wally (Dawn) Borth, Baldwin City, Kan; eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Jason, Tia, Lauren, Jessica, Megan, Meagan, Garrett; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Irene Borth, Broken Arrow, Okla, Jean Mankins, Broken Arrow, Okla, Delores Hackler, Bixby, Okla and Larry (Judi) Borth, Gatesville, Texas.

Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wed., April 17, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Thurs., April 18, 2019 at New Life Community Church, 17935 Moonlight Rd., Gardner, Kan. Burial follows at 12:30 pm at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kan.