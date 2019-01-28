Marlene Frances (McKaughan) Morrow

October 17, 1945 – January 24, 2019

Marlene F. Morrow, Holts Summit, MO (Lake Mykee), lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer on January 24th, 2019.

Marlene was born to Francis and Marno (Heisey) McKaughan, in Lawrence, Kan, on October 17, 1945.

Marlene grew up in Edgerton Kansas attending Lanesfield School and then Edgerton Elementary. She graduated from Gardner High School in 1963 then attended Kansas State University where she met and married Robert L. Morrow.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Survivors are her children, Sasha Ulrich, Chicago, Ill, and Derek Morrow (Suzanne), Rivera Beach, Fla along with 8 grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Miadell McKaughan (Michael Roca), Eagar, Ariz and Margie (Chuck) Davis, Edgerton, Kan, and sister-in-laws Joyce Pratt and Jan Grecian, both of Holts Summit, Mo(Lake Mykee).

Marlene lived many years in Santa Fe, N.M.working in the human resources field for non-profit agencies. She moved to Lake Mykee in 2014 to be near family. She also enjoyed working at TJ Maxx while living in this area.

Marlene was loved by many and had a special fondness for all animals. If you would like to honor her memory, contributions may be made to the Callaway Hills Animal Shelter or Dreams to Reality in Jefferson City, Mo.