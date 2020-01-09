Marjorie Louise Jones, 100, formerly of Gardner, Kan. passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Azria Health Care, Olathe, Kan.

Marjorie was born in Riley County, Kan. on June 23, 1919 to Arthur Clarence and Hannah Josephine (Olson) Oman. She grew up in McPherson and Iola, Kan. She graduated from high school in Wilson County, Kan and attended college. Marjorie married Harold C. Jones in Lee’s Summit, Mo. on April 21, 1946. They moved to Johnson County in 1946 and then Gardner in 1961. She was a homemaker and farm wife, providing for her family and helping Harold. Marjorie worked as a cook at Bedford Nursing Home, Gardner from 1982-1994. She loved to sew, quilt and bake for her family. Marjorie was a member of the Gardner Friends Church, Gardner Friends Church Missionary Society and EHU.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold, a granddaughter and siblings: Elvera, Eilene, Marvin and Eunice. She is survived by children: Russell (Sandy) Jones, Olathe, Betty (Daryl) Frazier, Gardner and Norma Shadoin, Gardner; brother Lester Oman, Kansas City, Mo; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner 66030 (913-856-7111). Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with burial at the Gardner Cemetery, Gardner. Memorial contributions may be made to Gardner Friends Church, Gardner, Kansas or Crossroads Hospice.