File photo

Olathe’s Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm is re-opening June 1. Planned operations and activities are:

Hours and admission: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. $3/adults, $2/children ages 5 to 11, 4 & under are free

Visitors are welcome to view the exhibits and watch videos in the Heritage Center. No timed tickets are required; however, access to the Heritage Center will be limited to 15 visitors at one time. Visitors can explore the grounds, visit the heritage breed animals, and the exhibits in Agricultural Heritage Livestock Barn. Activity areas on the grounds will be limited to 15 visitors in each area, and social distancing must be observed.

The 1865 Mahaffie House will be closed to maintain proper care. Stagecoach rides are not available. These activities and other living history demonstrations may increase at a future date.

Visitors are welcome to bring refreshments and use the picnic shelter. The shelter is large enough to maintain social distancing.

Family Fun Nights are planned to resume June 25. Other scheduled activities include Painting It Forward on June 25, Summer Camps in July, and Independence Day: 1860s Style on, July 4.

Visit Mahaffie.org ahead of your visit for any changes to Mahaffie’s operating hours or activities.