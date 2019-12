Lynn Kelsey, 63, born December 10, 1955- December 3, 2019. Living family includes her brother Bill Riegel, son Aaron T. Kelsey and wife Lora Kelsey, Cole Kelsey of the home and Jade Kelsey and Robert Vanhorn in Lee’s Summit, Mo. Grandchildren Connor and Parker Kelsey, Kace Kelsey and Avalyn Vanhorn.

Preceeded in death by husband Aaron Kelsey, her mother, father and brother.

She is being cremated at Dengle& Son Funeral Home, Ottawa, Ks.

Any donations and flowers can be sent to her family.