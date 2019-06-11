

Lynn A Johnson, 83, of Centennial, Colo., passed away in Denver, Colo., April 11, 2019. There has been cremation, and no services are planned.

Lynn was born Feb. 20, 1936 in Gardner, to Erik and Virginia (Armstrong) Johnson. He was a 1954 graduate of Gardner High School, valedictorian of his class, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in geological engineering at Kansas University in 1958. He was awarded the Erasmus Haworth Graduate honors in Geology in 1961 when he received his Master of Science degree at KU. He was a member of Triangle, a fraternity of engineers, architects, and scientists; and a member of the ROTC. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Artillery Corps. While on active duty, he was stationed at Fort Sill, and later served as a reserve officer with a unit in Lawrence.

Lynn and Joan Ellis Mues were married June 7, 1975, in the rural church at the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island, Neb.

Lynn was a career employee of the US Bureau of Reclamation. He worked on the Central Valley Project and San Luis Reservoir in California, and the Frying Pan Arkansas Project in Colorado, completing geologic mapping for the Reudi Reservoir Dam at Basalt, Colo. He worked on numerous groundwater investigation projects for the Nebraska Kansas Area Office. He completed his career at the Technical Service Center in Denver, Colorado, in the Water Resources Engineer and Management Support division. Lynn retired in 1994 after 33 years with the bureau.

Lynn and Joan were involved in the incorporation of the City of Centennial, Colo. They delivered Meals on Wheels for 15 years. Lynn’s interests included genealogy and ornithology. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America program at Gardner.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Joan, and step-son, John Mues; a sister, Jean (Jack) Gilmore, Overbrook; brother Arnold, North Swanzey, NH; two nephews: Mark Gilmore, Ft Scott, and Scott Johnson, North Swanzey; two nieces: Anita (Rod) Yerkes, Olathe, KS, and Louise LaGreco, Woodland Park, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his maternal grandparents, Eldon and Berenice Armstrong, Gardner; his paternal grandparents, Fred and Kristina Johnson, Gardner.