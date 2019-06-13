Photo courtesy of Gardner Historical Society
This is the Thomas W. Moore home. It sat on the north side of Main Street, 175th street, just west of the Friends Church. It’s believed that it was torn down in the early 1970s. The Tom Moore family lived in the house from sometime around 1900 until his death in 1943. The farm is now home to GEHS High School.The man on the left is Thomas W. Moore, owner of the home. The women, his daughters, from left to right are Ethel Moore Rankin, Merle Moore Howard and Sadie Moore McIntire Powell. The children are Velma Rankin Hughes Campbell and Howard Rankin.