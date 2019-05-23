Photo courtesy of Gardner Historical Museum
Bigelow-Foster Mercantile. The photo was taken sometime after 1916 when the store was rebuilt in brick after a fire that destroyed the old wooden structure. Early 1920s. The 1915 brick high school can be seen behind it. The banners are advertising a Chautauqua that was being held in Gardner. Gardner held a number of Chautauquas in the teens and early twenties. At least one of the banners contains the name Redpath. One of the main traveling Chautauqua companies in the midwest, was the Redpath. It is believed the stone marker in the middle of the intersection was some type of traffic device.