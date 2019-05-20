Photo courtesy of Gardner Historical Museum
This photo of was taken at South Elm and Main (looking northeast) sometime before 1915 because the old wooden school can be seen at the top of the photo. The Masonic Temple building contained the Whitnah Davisson Mercantile/dry goods store. The Bigelow Foster store is still in the wooden building, the building was rebuilt in brick after a fire in 1918. Elma Hermon Hoffine, had the postcard. She loaned it to Virginia Armstrong Johnson to include in the book that Johnson wrote in 1957 for Gardner’s centennial.