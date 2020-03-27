Photo courtesy of GPD
The Gardner Police Department has shared a photo from previous volunteer firefighters. This photograph appears to be from the early 1960s, and it is believed those pictured are: Bob Bray, Roy Richardson, Bob Page, Dan Reed, Joe Kurkowsky and Jim Kincade from the Gardner Community Fire Department. GPD is seeking additional information about this photo, including when exactly this might have been taken and where. There is a good chance relatives of these outstanding volunteers are still local and might be able to share some knowledge or memories.