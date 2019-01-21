At the Jan. 9 Spring Hill City Council meeting Steven Ellis, mayor, proclaimed January as Ron and Connie Stiles Faith in Action Month for their lifelong service to Spring Hill. Ron — a longtime Miami County commissioner and former Spring Hill city councilman — and Connie were recognized with a proclamation for their “…incredible contributions to their fellow man, and in honor of the thousands of hours of service and support to their community.” Pictured are Ron and Connie Stiles, Ellis (right). Photo courtesy of the City of Spring Hill

At the Jan. 10 Spring Hill City Council meeting, Steve Ellis, mayor, proclaimed January as Ron and Connie Stiles Faith in Action Month for their lifelong service to Spring Hill.

Ron – a longtime Miami County commissioner and former Spring Hill city councilman – and Connie were recognized with a proclamation for their “incredible contributions to their fellow man, and in honor of the thousands of hours of service and support for their community.”

“Through their vision for Spring Hill, for Miami County, and moreover for their vision for their fellow man, Ron and Connie Stiles have served as outstanding ambassadors for faith, and as incredible role models for students and parents, children and adults, the faithless and the faithful, and for those who have lost hope or those whom have never heard hope’s name, “ the proclamation reads.

At the city council meeting, Ron and Connie Stiles were presented with the proclamation. Ron was also presented with a City of Spring Hill flag for his former service as a city councilman.

Ron served as Miami County commissioner from 2004 to his retirement in 2019, representing District 4, which encompasses Spring Hill. He also served as Spring Hill city councilman from September 1988 to April 1990, when he resigned to move outside the city limits. Upon his resignation, he donated his city council salary back to the city and asked it be applied to Christmas decorations. He also served as the USD 230 representative on the Spring Hill Recreation Commission board from July 2001 to January 2005.