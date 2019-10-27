Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

The city of Edgerton has forecast that the Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) will generate more than $21 million in Capital Improvement Funds between 2020 and 2024.

In a presentation to the city council during a work session, Karen Kindle, finance director, said LPKC phase I will generate $13,903,867 while LPKC phase II is forecast to generate $7,798,796 during the period.

According the Kindle, the city expects to issue up to $4 million in General Obligation Bonds during the period and $1.8 million in temporary notes.

The city also expects to generate $1.4 million from the public infrastructure fund which comes from a nine cent per square foot for buildings at the LPKC. A further 14 cents per square foot levy on buildings at the park goes to the Economic Development Fund which is expected to generate almost $2 million by 2024.

The city anticipates a $6.7 million financing deal from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) in 2019 and a $1 Million grant from the County’s CARS program.

The city has recently completed a waterline project on Nelson Street and a CARS project for improvements on 4th and Nelson Street.

The city has also substantially finalized the $12 million Homestead and 207th Street project.

According to Kindle, the city has commenced on the $15 million 207th street grade separation project which will be completed by the end of next year and the ongoing street reconstruction project on several of the city’s streets which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Kindle said the $4.1 million Greenspace Community Center project is still at the concept stage but is still on course to be completed by the summer of 2021.

Kindle said city staff recommends that the council consider funding a street improvement project for Nelson Street (East 3rd Street to West 8th Street).

Staff also recommended the replacement of the downspouts at the Bank of Knowledge (library) and the acquisition of software for city operations.