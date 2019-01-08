It’s the New Year’s again, the time to make new resolutions or, more likely, the time to renew the vows made this time last year.

If you made a New Year’s resolution, you are not alone. Millions of people all over the world take this time to make resolutions. Most New Year’s resolutions are based on health matters like eating better, losing weight or quitting smoking but they can be about anything. For example one can make a resolution to travel more or to save more money or even to read more in the coming year.

According to a survey conducted by Marist in 2017, New Year’s resolutions are surprisingly resilient as agents of personal change and improvement. A whopping 68 percent of people who made a New Year’s resolution kept at it.

Locally residents shared resolutions:

“Instead of doing a ‘resolution’ I like to think of the end of the year as an opportunity for a reset or a new beginning,” said Jason Camis, Gardner Edgerton Chamber. “I take a quick glance back at what was accomplished (or not) and spend some time planning for the year ahead, focusing on my vision for the year.”

“Well, personally I’m looking forward to continuing to improve my physical health status in 2019,” said Jay Belcher, Gardner Police Department. “ I’ve started to try to take better care of myself physically and with the addition of the new Justice Center’s workout room, I will hopefully have the mindset to continue and better myself physically.”

“I am looking forward to our tradition of going to bed early New Year’s eve, so that we can be refreshed for the New Year,” said Greg Chapman, USD 231 board member.

“My New Year’s resolution is always just to do better and be better than I was the year before,” said Jim Pruetting, Gardner police chief.

Here are a few tips to make your New Year’s resolutions stick.

-Pick a goal you’re truly committed to and avoid setting a goal meant to please other people. For example don’t resolve to quit smoking because your spouse wants you to. Do it because you want to and you realize how important it is to your health.

-try not to make big changes all at once. Change should be gradual so break it up into smaller, achievable chunks throughout the year.

-don’t beat yourself too much if you fail at the first attempt. You have a full year ahead to pick it up again.

-Finally, stay positive and don’t listen to the naysayers who might discourage you.

Happy New Year.