Greg Martinette

SWJOCOEDC

Soaring to New Heights: Accelerating Growth in Gardner and New Century AirCenter

This last year seemed to fly by, but development and investment took off! Our community soared to new heights with 107 site and property tours given to site selection influencers and decision-makers and 24 business retention and expansion visits with existing companies.

Many pending projects were finalized—we welcomed Gardner Dentists, Excelligence and the Gardner Justice Center – plus other new businesses. The community continues to gain momentum with several construction projects including the $200M Gardner and Grata Development and new companies breaking ground, including Price Chopper, Belfonte Car Wash, Olathe Health Gardner Edgerton and Gardner Flex Tech.

Southwest Johnson County Becomes First AEROready™ Certified Community in Kansas

AEROready certified communities, regions and sites demonstrate the unique capabilities to host aerospace operations and reduce risks for potential companies to locate in the certified areas. This year, we will utilize our certification and focus our attention on attracting aerospace companies to the region.

EDC Welcomes New Economic Development Director

The EDC gained a new team member – Shelly Kaster is the new Economic Development Director and oversees EDC’s social media, assists with business retention and other administrative tasks.

EDC Becomes First Organization to Adopt the New KC Heartland Campaign

The EDC included the KC Heartland heart into its logo to amplify Kansas City Area Development Council’s national KC Heartland campaign. The KC Heartland campaign’s primary objective is to promote the Kansas City region with one symbol and message for visitors, new residents and to attract business.

Southwest Johnson County EDC is here to serve as your strategic business partner and will continue to invest resources to ensure the prosperity and success of this community.

In Southwest Johnson County, Business Moves Here.