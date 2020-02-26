Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year awards given annually at the Chamber Annual Dinner in April.
Please think about who has had a huge impact in our community and consider nominating them for an award.
Many significant contributors have been recognized over the years, including Timothy P Miller – American Family Insurance Agent – Gardner, KS, Price Chopper, Jim Dean, TradeNet Publishing and Rachel Kroh and Justin Kroh (last year’s winners, pictured below).
Request a nomination form from [email protected] or submit a nomination at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BZWXBVD.
Local chamber seeks award nominations
