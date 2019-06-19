In an effort to ensure safe drinking water is provided to the community, the city requires annual certified testing of all backflow prevention devices. Backflow test reports are due by July 1, 2019.
Backflow takes place when water in a distribution system flows in the opposite direction from what is normal. The city requires backflow prevention devices to protect the public water supply from cross-contamination by sprinkler systems, boilers, carbonators, etc. Failure to conduct these tests can pose a serious health risk to customers who use the water system.
Customers must use certified testers, such as a certified landscaper or plumber, to complete the test. For more information about backflow testing, visit www.gardnerkansas.gov or contact the Utilities Department at 913.856.0980
Local backflow test reports due by July 1
