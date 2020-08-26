Photo courtesy of JCPRD

Your Little Critter will enjoy two hours of fun and education on Sept. 10 as parents enjoy some personal time during a program being offered by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s Outdoor Education Department. Social distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be encouraged during this program.

Little Critters Day Out is the name of this program for ages three through five, which will take place at the Ernie Miller Nature Center, 909 N. Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe. Children must be potty trained, and should dress for the weather. Activities will vary but participants will have a snack, make a craft, play games, and see an animal visitor. “Woodland Animals” (course ID 38329) is the theme for this month’s session.

Other Little Critters Day dates themes and dates for this season are: “Slimy & Scaly” on Oct. 1, “Feathers, Beaks & Feet” on Nov. 5, and “Winter Wonderland!” on Dec. 3. All sessions take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. on a Thursday.

To find these programs in the district’s online listings at JCPRD.com, browse first under preschool and then under nature and outdoors. When using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “nature & outdoors.”

The cost per two-hour session is $14 per person for Johnson County residents, or $16 per person for nonresidents. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities,” and complete a search. For more information about this program, contact the nature center at (913) 826-2800.