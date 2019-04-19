Linda Kay Fountain

Linda Kay Fountain, 61, passed away April 15, 2019.

Linda was born Feb. 5, 1958 in Paola, KS to Arthur and Wylda Fountain.

She grew up in Paola where she graduated from Paola High School. Linda moved to Olathe and later to Kansas City, Mo. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Linda will be missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Adam Keimig and grandson, Andrew Caraway. Linda is survived by her daughter, Jamie Caraway; son, John Caraway both of Gardner, Kan and seven grandchildren: Ariana, Jadyn, Catelyn, Shelby, Conner, Remi and Makenna.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, Tuesday April 23rd, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 South Center Gardner, KS. Graveside service follows at 3:00 pm at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, KS. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com