I am a concerned parent with children in the Gardner Edgerton School District, USD 231. I wanted to confirm that our school district met the requirements of the Kansas Department of Education regarding forgiving students for attending school remotely from March to May 2020, due to COVID-19.

I understand one of the state requirements for forgiveness is that districts send out a survey. USD 231 never conducted a survey. If they reported that they did a survey, they are lying.

The first district wide survey was just issued this week, June 28, 2020.

I wanted to confirm that:

1) this survey was a requirement of school districts

2) what USD 231 reported they did.

3) if the state has forgiven USD 231 students of those attendance days

As parents, we were given individual surveys from some teachers at the class level. But no school or district wide survey was conducted asking about computer or wifi connectivity, parent ability/availability to teach their students, IEP and other special learning needs, etc.

Please let me know where I should direct my questions.

From Holly Snyder, Gardner, Kansas