Leorange“Leo” Watson, Sr., 94, of Lenexa, Kan, formerly of Gardner, Kan, passed away July11, 2019 at Homestead of Lenexa. Leo was born August 17, 1924 in Anguilla, Miss to Willie Walter and Fannie Mae(Stephens) Watson. He grew up in Mississippi. Leo served and retired from the United States Navy after 28 years. Following his Navy career he worked for the Civil Service at Ft. Leavenworth. Leo married Carrie Myles on Aug. 3, 1946 in Miss. After service in California the family moved to Gardner in 1960 where he was assigned to the Olathe Naval Air Station. He enjoyed cooking,family BBQ’s and R & B and gospel music. Leo was an avid sports fan and shared fond memories of “cow pasture baseball,” where he was a great outfielder, while growing up in Miss. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Annie L. Brooks; son, Leorange“Lee/Leo” Watson, Jr.; siblings: Len Arthur Watson, Pearlie Mae Watson, Charles Watson and Willie Mae Watson. Leo is survived by his children: Alfonzo and wife Janice Watson, Inglewood, Calif, Willie R. and husband Phillip Duncan, Oakland,Calif, Barbra J. Cleveland, Inglewood, Calif, Luther R. and wife Shirley Watson,Kansas City, Mo and Douglas Ousley, Lawrence, Kan and many grandchildren and great-grandchildrenand a number of great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation at noon Wed., July 17, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111 followed by a graveside service with military honors at 1:00 pm at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kan. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.