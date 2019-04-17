NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Governing Body of the City of Gardner, Kansas shall hold a Public Hearing on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 120 E. Main Street in consideration of the following item: Waiver of Distance Limitation to allow for the sale of Cereal Malt Beverages within 200 feet of a school, church, or library during the Smoke on the Trails BBQ Competition to be held September 27 and 28, 2019 at Celebration Park. All persons interested in said matter shall be heard at this time for the public record. For additional information regarding this application, contact Amy Nasta, City Clerk, at 913-856-0945 or [email protected]

Notice is hereby given that the Governing Body of the City of Gardner, Kansas shall hold a Public Hearing on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 120 E. Main Street in consideration of the following item: Waiver of Distance Limitation to allow for the sale of Cereal Malt Beverages within 200 feet of a school, church, or library during the Craft Beer and Wine Festival to be held September 28, 2019 at Celebration Park. All persons interested in said matter shall be heard at this time for the public record. For additional information regarding this application, contact Amy Nasta, City Clerk, at 913-856-0945 or [email protected]