ORDINANCE NO. 2003 SUMMARY

On March 28, 2019, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2003 which adopted the recommendation of the City of Edgerton Planning Commission to approve the rezoning of approximately 41.91 acres of land (Generally located at the Northeast corner of Waverly Road and 207th Street) in Edgerton, Kansas from City of Edgerton “A-G” Agricultural zoning classification to City of Edgerton “L-P” Logistics Park District. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

ORDINANCE NO. 2004 SUMMARY

On March 28, 2019, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2004 which adopted the recommendation of the City of Edgerton Planning Commission to approve the rezoning of approximately 38.72 acres of land (Generally located at the Northeast corner of Waverly Road and 207th Street) in Edgerton, Kansas from City of Edgerton “A-G” Agricultural zoning classification to City of Edgerton “L-P” Logistics Park District. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

ORDINANCE NO. 2005 SUMMARY

On March 28, 2019, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2005 which adopted the recommendation of the City of Edgerton Planning Commission to approve the rezoning of approximately 119.47 acres of land (Generally located at the Northeast corner of Waverly Road and 207th Street) in Edgerton, Kansas from City of Edgerton “A-G” Agricultural zoning classification to City of Edgerton “L-P” Logistics Park District. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

ORDINANCE NO. 2006 SUMMARY

On March 28, 2019, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2006 which adopted the recommendation of the City of Edgerton Planning Commission to approve the rezoning of approximately .9 acres of land (Generally located at the Northeast corner of Waverly Road and 207th Street) in Edgerton, Kansas from City of Edgerton “A-G” Agricultural zoning classification to City of Edgerton “L-P” Logistics Park District. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.