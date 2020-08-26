CITY OF EDGERTON, KS

NOTICE TO REMOVE TALL WEEDS AND GRASSES

Date Published: August 26, 2020

The property addresses listed below were inspected and found to be in violation of Section 8-901 & 8-902 of the Edgerton City Code.

Top Brass, LLC – 101 West 5th Street Edgerton, KS 66021 – Property

ID# BP17000001 0001

Larry & Teresa Baldwin – 105 West 8th Street – Edgerton, KS 66021 – Property

ID# BP75000000 0010A

Kevin & Anna McCormick – 104 West Martin Street – Edgerton, KS 66021 –

Property ID# BP25500000 0002

Alan Hanson & Constance Hanson – 304 West McDonald Street Edgerton, KS

66021 – Property ID# BP25500000 0047

The following conditions are in violation of Section 8-901 & 8-902 of Article 9, Chapter 8 of the Edgerton City Code regarding health nuisances:

* Weeds and grasses on or about residential property which, because of its height, has a blighting influence on the neighborhood. Any such weeds and indigenous grasses shall be presumed to be blighting if they exceed 6 inches in height.

Based on the condition listed above this Order of Violation is issued on behalf of the Edgerton City Council. The owner or occupier of these properties has ten (10) days from the publication of this notice in the official city newspaper to abate the conditions listed above or request in writing a hearing within (5) days of receipt before the City of Edgerton City Council or its designated representative regarding this matter.

Failure to abate the condition or request a hearing within the allowed time will result in the city or its authorized agent cutting and/or destroying the weeds and will assess the cost of the cutting of the grass/weeds, including an administrative fee, against the owner, occupant or agent in charge of the property as permitted by Edgerton City Code.

The owner, occupant or agent in control of the property will be given an opportunity to pay the assessment, and if it is not paid within 30 days of such notice it will be added to the property tax as a special assessment

No further notice will be given during the current calendar year prior to the removal of weeds from the property.

Questions should be directed to the City of Edgerton Code Enforcement Officer during normal business hours at (913) 893-6231.