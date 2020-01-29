ORDINANCE NO. 2030 SUMMARY

On January 23, 2020, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2030 which amends Chapter III, Article I of the City Code regulating the sale of cereal malt beverage or beer within the City of Edgerton. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

ORDINANCE NO. 2031 SUMMARY

On January 23, 2020, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2031 which amends and replaces Chapter XIV, Article 2, Section 14-203 of the City Code regulating truck weight restrictions. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

ORDINANCE NO. 2032 SUMMARY

On January 23, 2020, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2032 which approved the description and survey of lands necessary for acquisition of right of way and easements needed for construction of the 207th Street grade separation project. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.