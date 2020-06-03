(First Published in The Gardner News on May 20, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of Case No. 20PR-00396

Division No. 15

BARBARA E. LOCKHART, Deceased. Chapter 59 Proceeding

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on May 12, 2020, a Petition was filed in this Court by James S. Lockhart, the surviving spouse of Barbara E. Lockhart, praying that he be appointed as Administrator, and that he be granted Letters of Administratioin.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before June 12, 2020, at 11:30 o’clock A.M. of said day, in this Court, in the City of Olathe, in Johnson County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition. If you wish to participate in the hearing by video or conference call, please contact Division 15 at 913-715-3890 before the date of the hearing. Should you fail to do so, the Court will proceed and enter such orders as the Court determines appropriate.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate within four (4) months from the date of first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

James S. Lockhart, Petitioner

Michael Haskin

Supreme Court No. 09123

O. Box 413

Olathe, KS 66051-0413

(913) 782-0706

Attorney for Petitioner

