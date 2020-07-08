IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF KANSAS

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

v.

Civil No. 20-2028-SAC-TJJ

JOSEPH C. WILLIAMS, a/k/a JOSEPH CORBIN WILLIAMS, LISA D. WILLIAMS, a/k/a LISA DIANNE WILLIAMS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSEPH C. WILLIAMS, and STATE OF KANSAS, KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO: The Unknown Spouse of Joseph C. Williams, a/k/a Joseph Corbin Williams:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas, by the United States of America, on behalf of the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, by and through the United States Attorney for the District of Kansas, praying for judgment on the Promissory Note dated October 4, 2002, in the amount of $102,894.81 which includes principal, advances, and any other recoverable costs; plus interest on principal and advances in the amount of $28,323.47 as of January 20, 2020; plus interest accruing thereafter at the daily rate of $18.2473; plus $46,775.84 in subsidy subject to recapture; and for foreclosure of a real estate mortgage executed on October 4, 2002, covering real property located in Johnson County, Kansas, described as:

Lot 3, Block 57, City of Spring Hill, a subdivision in the City of Spring Hill, Johnson County, Kansas,

and you are hereby required to plead to said Complaint on or before July 22, 2020, in the United States District Court at Kansas City, Kansas. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Complaint.

STEPHEN R. McALLISTER

United States Attorney

District of Kansas

s/ K. Tyson Shaw

TYSON SHAW

Assistant United States Attorney

Pennsylvania State Bar No. 314323

500 State Avenue, Suite 360

Kansas City, Kansas 66101

PH: (913) 551-6730; FX: (913) 551-6541

Email: [email protected]

Attorneys for the Plaintiff