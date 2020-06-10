IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF KANSAS

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

v. Case No. 20-cv-2028-SAC-TJJ

JOSEPH C. WILLIAMS, a/k/a JOSEPH

CORBIN WILLIAMS, LISA D.

WILLIAMS, a/k/a LISA DIANNE

WILLIAMS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

JOSEPH C. WILLIAMS, and STATE OF

KANSAS, KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE,

Defendants.

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Now on this 27th day of May, 2020 this matter comes before the court on the Plaintiff’s

Motion for Service by Publication (ECF No. 9). The Court, after reviewing the file, determines

that this is a suit by the United States of America, on behalf of the Department of Agriculture,

Rural Housing Service, to foreclose a real estate mortgage lien on real property located in

Johnson County, Kansas, and that personal service upon the Unknown Spouse of Joseph C.

Williams is not practical for the reasons set forth in the affidavit of Plaintiff’s attorney.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Unknown Spouse of Joseph C. Williams shall

appear or plead in this action filed in this Court at Kansas City, Kansas, on or before July 22,

2020, a date not less than six (6) weeks from the date the notice was first published, and in

default thereof, the Court will find that the Complaint and all other pleadings are true, and

judgment, the nature of which shall be stated, will be rendered accordingly.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice of this Order be published not less than once each

week for six (6) consecutive weeks in a newspaper having general circulation in Johnson County,

Kansas.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Submitted by:

STEPHEN R. McALLISTER

United States Attorney

District of Kansas

s/ K. Tyson Shaw

K. TYSON SHAW

Assistant United States Attorney

Pennsylvania State Bar No. 314323

500 State Avenue, Suite 360

Kansas City, Kansas 66101

PH: (913) 551-6730; FX: (913) 551-6541

Email: [email protected]

Attorneys for the Plaintiff

Teresa J. James

U. S. Magistrate Judge