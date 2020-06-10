IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
FOR THE DISTRICT OF KANSAS
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
Plaintiff,
v. Case No. 20-cv-2028-SAC-TJJ
JOSEPH C. WILLIAMS, a/k/a JOSEPH
CORBIN WILLIAMS, LISA D.
WILLIAMS, a/k/a LISA DIANNE
WILLIAMS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
JOSEPH C. WILLIAMS, and STATE OF
KANSAS, KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF
REVENUE,
Defendants.
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
Now on this 27th day of May, 2020 this matter comes before the court on the Plaintiff’s
Motion for Service by Publication (ECF No. 9). The Court, after reviewing the file, determines
that this is a suit by the United States of America, on behalf of the Department of Agriculture,
Rural Housing Service, to foreclose a real estate mortgage lien on real property located in
Johnson County, Kansas, and that personal service upon the Unknown Spouse of Joseph C.
Williams is not practical for the reasons set forth in the affidavit of Plaintiff’s attorney.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Unknown Spouse of Joseph C. Williams shall
appear or plead in this action filed in this Court at Kansas City, Kansas, on or before July 22,
2020, a date not less than six (6) weeks from the date the notice was first published, and in
default thereof, the Court will find that the Complaint and all other pleadings are true, and
judgment, the nature of which shall be stated, will be rendered accordingly.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice of this Order be published not less than once each
week for six (6) consecutive weeks in a newspaper having general circulation in Johnson County,
Kansas.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Submitted by:
STEPHEN R. McALLISTER
United States Attorney
District of Kansas
s/ K. Tyson Shaw
K. TYSON SHAW
Assistant United States Attorney
Pennsylvania State Bar No. 314323
500 State Avenue, Suite 360
Kansas City, Kansas 66101
PH: (913) 551-6730; FX: (913) 551-6541
Email: [email protected]
Attorneys for the Plaintiff
Teresa J. James
U. S. Magistrate Judge
Legal Notice runs 6-10 to 7-15 2020
