OLATHE HOUSING AUTHORITY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Housing Authority of Olathe, Kansas will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Wed., September 25, 2019 to present their Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2020 at the Olathe Housing Authority Office located at 200 West Santa Fe Street in Olathe, Kansas. The proposed Plan and supporting documents are available for review at least 45 days prior to the public hearing during business hours at the Olathe Housing Authority office. Proposed changes include but are not limited to repositioning of housing authority, updating Admissions and Continued Occupancy Handbook, Public Housing policies and procedures, Updating Admin Plan and Policies, Capital Improvement Projects, and Over-Income guidelines.

All interested parties are invited to attend the hearing or express comments either orally or in writing during this public comment period or prior to the meeting by e-mailing to [email protected] before September 20, 2019.

If an interpreter is needed, notify housing authority at least 48 hours in advance of meeting.

For information, call the Olathe Housing Authority office at 913-971-6260.