CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ19-0024

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 24th of February 2020, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

Description (R-3)

All that part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 14 South, Range 24 East, in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 20; thence S 2°31’00” E, along the East line of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 20, a distance of 129.96 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing S 2°31’00” E, along the East line of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 20, a distance of 1015.57 feet; thence N 81°00’08” W, a distance of 36.97 feet; thence S 74°34’40” W, a distance of 319.52 feet; thence N 72°52’11” W, a distance of 360.60 feet; thence N 46°46’32” W, a distance of 308.52 feet; thence N 11°00’36” W, a distance of 108.15 feet; thence S 40°26’49” W, a distance of 118.96 feet; thence S 34°00’05” E, a distance of 210.83 feet; thence S 47°13’41” W, a distance of 7.47 feet; thence Southwesterly on a curve to the right, said curve being tangent to the last described course and having a radius of 500.00 feet, an arc distance of 107.69 feet; thence S 59°34’07” W, a distance of 144.07 feet; thence Westerly on a curve to the right, said curve being tangent to the last described course and having a radius of 500.00 feet, an arc distance of 457.54 feet; thence N 68°00’04” W, a distance of 49.38 feet; thence Westerly on a curve to the right, said curve being tangent to the last described course and having a radius of 650.00 feet, an arc distance of 27.88 feet to a point on the Easterly plat line of THE COURTS AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE, SECOND PLAT; thence along the Easterly plat line of said THE COURTS AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE, SECOND PLAT, for the following three (3) courses; thence N 27°05’16” E, a distance of 29.30 feet; thence N 62°54’41” W, a distance of 30.00 feet; thence Northwesterly on a curve to the right, said curve being tangent to the last described course and having a radius of 620.00 feet, an arc distance of 26.69 feet to the Southerly most corner of THE COURTS AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE, THIRD PLAT, a platted subdivision of land in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas; thence along the Southerly plat line of said THE COURTS AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE, THIRD PLAT, for the following nine (9) courses;; thence N 29°53’03” E, a distance of 72.71 feet; thence N 36°08’20” E, a distance of 60.02 feet; thence N 43°02’51” E, a distance of 60.63 feet; thence N 47°37’57” E, a distance of 115.04 feet; thence N 49°59’10” E, a distance of 53.73 feet; thence N 60°38’39” E, a distance of 56.05 feet; thence N 67°19’22” E, a distance of 57.92 feet; thence N 74°05’55” E, a distance of 61.06 feet; thence N 82°46’26” E, a distance of 45.01 feet to the Southeast plat corner of said THE COURTS AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE, THIRD PLAT, said point also being the Southwest plat corner of THE COURTS AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE, FIFTH PLAT; thence along the Southerly plat line of said THE COURTS AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE, FIFTH PLAT, for the following five (5) courses; thence N 82°46’26” E, a distance of 36.28 feet; thence N 74°00’50” E, a distance of 63.84 feet; thence N 64°39’57” E, a distance of 61.05 feet; thence N 70°13’37” E, a distance of 62.90 feet; thence N 54°02’57” E, a distance of 124.42 feet to the Southeast plat corner of said THE COURTS AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE, FIFTH PLAT; thence along the Easterly plat line of said THE COURTS AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE, FIFTH PLAT, for the following six (6) courses; thence N 21°24’00” W, a distance of 75.58 feet; thence N 45°00’00” W, a distance of 135.00 feet; thence N 38°48’00” W, a distance of 70.00 feet; thence N 31°00’00” W, a distance of 70.00 feet; thence N 15°00’00” W, a distance of 150.00 feet; thence N 4°42’08” W, a distance of 103.03 feet to the Northeast corner of Tract G of said THE COURTS AT FAIRFIELD VILLAGE, FIFTH PLAT, said point also being on the Southerly plat line of 167th Street, as now established; thence along the Southerly right-of-way line of said 167th Street, for the following five (5) courses; thence Easterly on a curve to the left, said curve having an initial tangent bearing of S 79°33’43” E and a radius of 2060.00 feet, an arc distance of 887.62 feet; thence N 75°45’00” E, a distance of 92.45 feet; thence S 55°43’07” E, a distance of 57.31 feet; thence S 87°58’16” E, a distance of 89.17 feet; thence N 36°30’48” E, a distance of 1.10 feet to the point of beginning, containing 27.6483 acres, more or less.

Owners Request Change from: R-1 District to R-3 District

Location or Vicinity: 165th Street and Brougham Drive

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 22nd day of January, 2020.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk