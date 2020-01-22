CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ19-0023

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 24th of February 2020, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

A parcel of land located in Section 9, Township 14, Range 24, Johnson County, Kansas, more particularly described as follows: The East 25 acres of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 9, EXCEPT the South 500 feet.

The above Tract also being described as:

All of the East 25 acres of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 14 South, Range 24 East of the 6th P.M., Johnson County, Kansas, LESS AND EXCEPT the South 500 feet thereof, and being more particularly described as follows:

COMMENCING at the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 9, thence North 01°53’51” West, along the East line of said Northeast Quarter, a distance of 500.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 88°18’32” West, along the North line of the South 500 feet of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 9, a distance of 847.51 feet to a point on the East line of the Symphony at the Reserve Subdivision – First Plat, a platted tract of land in Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas; thence North 01°52’53” West, along said East line, a distance of 828.94 feet to the Northeast corner of said Symphony at the Reserve – First Plat, said point being on the North line of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 9; thence North 88°14’41” East, along said North line, a distance of 847.28 feet to the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 9; thence South 01°53’51” East, along the East line of said Quarter-Quarter, a distance of 829.89 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING and containing 702,836.82 square feet, or 16.13 acres, more or less.

Owners Request Change from: BP (Business Park) District to C-2 District

Location or Vicinity: Along the west side of Pflumm Road, approximately ¼ mile south of its intersection with W. 151st Street

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 22nd day of January, 2020.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)