PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 19-74, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 3rd DAY OF DECEMBER 2019.

SUMMARY

On December 3, 2019, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 19-74, amending certain sections of Title 18 of the Olathe Municipal Code pertaining to the Unified Development Ordinance and repealing the same existing sections. Sections 18.30.010, 18.30.080, 18.50.180, and 18.90.020 were amended to provide clarity for the reader by removing excess words. providing accurate references to code sections and removing industry terms; Section 18.50.190 was amended to clarify definitions for awning and freestanding signs, Sections 18.30.130, 18.30.135, 18.30.160 and 18.30.240 were amended to clarify development standards for landscaping, buffers screening, lighting, parking, loading and tree preservation requirements.

The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address, http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 4th day of December 2019.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney

