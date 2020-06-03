NOTICE TO OFFERORS

The Olathe Housing Authority (OHA) will receive sealed proposals online at www.publicpurchase.com, until 3:00 P.M. CST, on June25, 2020 for HUD Repositioning Consultant (OHA 20-0068). Proposals received after this time will not be accepted.

The Olathe Housing Authority (OHA) is seeking a qualified HUD Repositioning Consultant to partner on the following project: repositioning of its federal public housing portfolio using HUD repositioning strategies (“Project”). These strategies may include Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), Section 18 or a RAD/Section 18 hybrid. OHA is considering the repositioning of its public housing units to ensure the long-term sustainability of its housing programs and optimize resources to further meet the needs for affordable housing in the City of Olathe.

There will be a Pre-Proposal Conference on June 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM CST via Microsoft Teams by clicking HERE to discuss the Specifications. It is recommended that all interested parties attend this Pre-Proposal Conference.

Questions concerning this notice can be directed to Victoria Smith, 913-971-8926.