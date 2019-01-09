CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL USE

SU18-0009

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Meeting Room of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 11th day of February 2019, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to a Special Use of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

A tract of land lying in the Southwest One-Quarter of Section 33, Township 13 South, Range 24 East, in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, being more particularly described as follows;

Beginning at the Northwest corner of the said Southwest One-Quarter; thence North 87 degrees 45 minutes 48 seconds East, along the North line of the said Southwest One-Quarter, said line also being the South line of “BLACKBOB MEADOWS 2ND PLAT – A REPLAT OF BLACKBOB MEADOWS”, a subdivision of land in in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, recorded in Book 64 at Page 39 and the South line of “BRADFORD TRAILS, SECOND PLAT”, a subdivision of land in in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, recorded in Book 108 at Page 2, a distance of 1567.10 feet to a point on the South line of Lot 92 of said “BRADFORD TRAILS, SECOND PLAT”, said point being the Northwest corner of “MEADOWRIDGE 2ND PLAT”, a subdivision of land in in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, recorded in Book 123 at Page 43; thence South 02 degrees 09 minutes 32 seconds East, along the West line of said “MEADOWRIDGE 2ND PLAT” and a Westerly line of “MEADOWRIDGE, 1ST PLAT”, a subdivision of land in in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, recorded in Book 120 at Page 23, a distance of 766.62 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 27 of said “MEADOWRIDGE, 1ST PLAT”; thence South 87 degrees 50 minutes 28 seconds West, along a Northerly line of said “MEADOWRIDGE, 1ST PLAT” a distance of 1567.10 feet to a point on the West line of the said Southwest One-Quarter; thence North 02 degrees 09 minutes 32 seconds West, along the West line of the said Southwest One-Quarter a distance of 764.50 feet to the Point of Beginning, and containing 27.5415 acres more or less, except for that part thereof taken or used for road right of way.

Also known as:

All of “OAK LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS” a subdivision of land in in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, recorded in Book 19 at Page 45, Book 20 at Page 11, Book 62 at Page 1 and part of the Southwest One-Quarter of Section 33, Township 13 South, Range 24 East, in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas.

Owners request approval for a special use permit to allow Funeral Home in the AG District

Street Address: 13901 S. Black Bob Road.

If, however, a protest against such special use be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed for a Special Use, such special use shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

THIS notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said hearing.

DATED this 9th day of January 2019.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk