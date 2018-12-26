PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 18-62, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 18th DAY OF DECEMBER 2018.

SUMMARY

On December 18, 2018, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 18-62, which amended the zoning map of the City of Olathe by approving Rezoning Application RZ18-0018. Such rezoning application requested a rezoning from M-2 District to C-2 District for a Property on .93± acres; located at the northwest corner of Santa Fe St. and Monroe Street. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 19th day of December 2018.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney