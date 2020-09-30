CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

BZA20-0003

NOTICE is hereby given that the Olathe Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 26th day of October 2020, at 6:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the variance request.

PARTICIPATION: If the public health issues related to COVID-19 and social distancing continue, the City of Olathe will also provide a medium of interactive communication for the public to participate through Zoom. If Zoom is utilized, instructions regarding public participation will be posted on the City of Olathe website one week prior to the meeting and will be placed on the October 26, 2020 Board of Zoning Appeals Agenda.

You are encouraged to call or email the Planning Division with any comments or questions prior to the date of the public hearing. The Planning Division will provide all comments and questions received to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the comments will be made part of the record. The Planning Division may be reached at 913-971-8750 or [email protected]

This public hearing is being held in regard to a variance of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

MEADOWRIDGE 2ND PLAT LT 128 OLC 198 1C 128

Description of Variance: Request for a variance from the Unified Development Ordinance Section 18.30.270.D to permit an increase to the permitted rear yard encroachment.

Street Address: 14457 W. 139th Place

THIS notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said hearing.

DATED this 25th day of September 2020.

OLATHE CITY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)