CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE CHANGE

UDO20-0001

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing to consider updates to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). The Public Hearing will be held in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 100 E. Santa Fe Street, Olathe, KS, on the 12th day of October 2020, at 7:00 PM.

PARTICIPATION: If the public health issues related to COVID-19 and social distancing continue, the City of Olathe will also provide a medium of interactive communication for the public to participate through Zoom. If Zoom is utilized, instructions regarding public participation will be posted on the City of Olathe website one week prior to the meeting and will be placed on the October 12, 2020 Planning Commission Agenda.

You are encouraged to call or email the Planning Division with any comments or questions prior to the date of the public hearing. The Planning Division will provide all comments and questions received to the Planning Commission, and the comments will be made part of the record for City Council. The Planning Division may be reached at 913-971-8750 or [email protected]

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive comments on the proposed amendments for the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) Chapters 18.30 and 18.50. The Planning Commission shall submit recommended amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to the Governing Body for final approval. For additional information please call the Olathe Public Works Department / Planning Division at 913- 971-8750.

This notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 4th day of September 2020.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)