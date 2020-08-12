PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 20-28, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 4th DAY OF AUGUST 2020.

SUMMARY

On August 4, 2020, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 20-28 making amendments to the Olathe Emergency Operations Act, O.M.C. Chapter. 2.08.

The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 5th day of August, 2020.

/s/ Daniel Yoza

Daniel Yoza

Assistant City Attorney