NOTICE TO OFFERORS

The Olathe Housing Authority (OHA) will receive sealed proposals online at www.publicpurchase.com, until 3:00 P.M. CST, on July 23, 2020 for HUD Repositioning Legal Services (OHA 20-0069). Proposals received after this time will not be accepted.

The Olathe Housing Authority (OHA) is seeking a qualified individual attorney or law firm to provide legal services on the following project: repositioning of its federal public housing portfolio using HUD repositioning strategies (“Project”). These strategies may include Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), Section 18 or a RAD/Section 18 hybrid. OHA is considering the conversion of its public housing units to ensure the long-term sustainability of its housing programs and optimize resources to further meet the needs for affordable housing in the City of Olathe. It will be most important for the properties to retain their real estate tax exemption statuses as well.

There will be a Pre-Proposal Conference on July 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST via Microsoft Teams by clicking HERE to discuss the Specifications. It is recommended that all interested parties attend this Pre-Proposal Conference.

Questions concerning this notice can be directed to Victoria Smith, 913-971-8926.