CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

BZA20-0001

NOTICE is hereby given that the Olathe Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 27th day of July 2020, at 6:00PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the variance request.

PARTICIPATION: If the public health issues related to COVID-19 and social distancing continue, the City of Olathe will also provide a medium of interactive communication for the public to participate through Zoom. If Zoom is utilized, instructions regarding public participation will be posted on the City of Olathe website one week prior to the meeting and will be placed on the July 27, 2020 Board of Zoning Appeals Agenda.

You are encouraged to call or email the Planning Division with any comments or questions prior to the date of the public hearing. The Planning Division will provide all comments and questions received to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the comments will be made part of the record. The Planning Division may be reached at 913-971-8750 or [email protected]

This public hearing is being held in regard to a variance of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

West Village LT 1 EX BG NE CR SE 196.65′ SW 5′ NW 199.43′ E 5.72′ TO POB

Description of Variance: Request for a variance from the Unified Development

Ordinance Section 18.50.190.E.8 to permit an increase in the size of a directional sign.

Street Address: 395 N. K7 Highway

THIS notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty

(20) days prior to the date of said hearing.

DATED this 1st day of July 2020.

OLATHE CITY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long City Clerk (Seal)

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

Publish one (1) time on the following date: July 1, 2020

Return two (2) proofs to the City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas.