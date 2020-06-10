(Published in the The Gardner News on June 10, 2020)

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 20-21

On June 2, 2020, the governing body of the City of Olathe, Kansas, passed an ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS ON CERTAIN PROPERTY TO PAY THE COSTS OF INTERNAL IMPROVEMENTS IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, AS PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED BY RESOLUTION NO. 18-1071 OF THE CITY; AND PROVIDING FOR THE COLLECTION OF SUCH SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS.

The Ordinance levies special assessments on certain property located in Lone Elm Commerce Center Sanitary Sewer Improvement Benefit District which have been benefitted from certain internal improvements constructed pursuant to K.S.A. 12-6a01 et seq. A schedule of the amounts of the special assessments and the property benefitted are included in the Ordinance. Any amount of special assessments not previously paid shall be certified by the City Clerk to the Clerk of Johnson County, Kansas, in the same manner and at the same time as other taxes are certified and will be collected in annual installments together with interest, as prescribed by law. A complete text of the Ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the City Clerk, 100 E Santa Fe Street, Olathe, KS 66061. A reproduction of the Ordinance is available for not less than 7 days following the publication date of this Summary at olatheks.org.

This Summary is hereby certified to be legally accurate and sufficient pursuant to the laws of the State of Kansas.

DATED: June 2, 2020.

Ronald Shaver, City Attorney

/s/ Ronald Shaver