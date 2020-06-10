PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 20-19, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 2nd DAY OF JUNE 2020.

SUMMARY

On June 2, 2020, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 20-19, approving an engineer’s survey and authorizing the acquisition of land in the Johnson County, Kansas District Court. The eminent domain proceeding is for the I-35 & 119th Street Interchange Improvements Project, PN 3-C-026-16. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 3rd day of June, 2020.

/s/ Daniel Yoza

Daniel Yoza

Assistant City Attorney