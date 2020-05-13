CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ20-0004

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 8th day of June 2020, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning.

PARTICIPATION: If the public health issues related to COVID-19 and social distancing continue, the City of Olathe will also provide a medium of interactive communication for the public to participate through Zoom. If Zoom is utilized, instructions regarding public participation will be posted on the City of Olathe website one week prior to the meeting and will be placed on the June 8, 2020 Planning Commission Agenda.

You are encouraged to call or email the Planning Division with any comments or questions prior to the date of the public hearing. The Planning Division will provide all comments and questions received to the Planning Commission, and the comments will be made part of the record for City Council. The Planning Division may be reached at 913-971-8750 or [email protected]

This public hearing is being held in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

LOT 2, M.G.A. ESTATES, A SUBDIVISION IN JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, EXCEPT THE WEST 10 FEET IN ROAD, AND EXCEPT

PART OF LOT 2, M.G.A. ESTATES, AND PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 14 SOUTH, RANGE 23 EAST IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 01° 56′ 33″ EAST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 506.597 METERS (1,662.06 FEET); THENCE NORTH 87° 50′ 18″ EAST, A DISTANCE OF 18.288 METERS (60.00 FEET) TO THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 2 WITH THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF LONE ELM ROAD, SAID POINT BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 01° 56′ 47″ WEST, ALONG SAID EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 102.391 METERS (335.93 FEET) TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 2; THENCE NORTH 87° 57′ 52″ EAST, ALONG SAID NORTH LINE, A DISTANCE OF 3.038 METERS (9.97 FEET); THENCE SOUTH 00° 14′ 49″ EAST, A DISTANCE OF 102.441 METERS (336.09 FEET) TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Owners Request Change from: RUR (County Rural) to M‑2 (General Industrial) District

Location or Vicinity: 16129 Lone Elm Road

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 13th day of May, 2020.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)

