PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 20-13, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 5th DAY OF MAY 2020.

SUMMARY

On May 5, 2020, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 20-13, approving a survey and authorizing the filing of a petition for eminent domain in the Johnson County, Kansas District Court. The ordinance regards the 119th and Renner Property Acquisition and Demolition Project, PN 7-C-007-20. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 6th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Daniel Yoza

Daniel Yoza

Assistant City Attorney

Publish one time and return one Proof of Publication to the City Clerk, and one to the City Attorney.