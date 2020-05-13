RESOLUTION NO. 20-1033

A RESOLUTION DECLARING IT NECESSARY TO ACQUIRE PRIVATE PROPERTY

IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS FOR THE PURPOSE OF COMPLETING

THE 119TH AND RENNER PROPERTY ACQUISITION AND DEMOLITION

PROJECT, PN 7-C-007-20, AND FURTHER DIRECTING THE CITY ENGINEER

OR DESIGNEE TO CAUSE A SURVEY TO BE MADE OF THE LAND NEEDED

FOR SUCH IMPROVEMENT.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE,

KANSAS:

SECTION ONE: It is necessary to acquire by appropriation and proceedings in

Eminent Domain, fee simple title to lands in the City of Olathe, Kansas for the purpose of

completing the 119th and Renner Property Acquisition and Demolition Project, PN 7-

C-007-20. The City Engineer or designee is hereby directed and instructed to cause to

be prepared and made a survey of the land necessary for such purpose and to

prepare a certificate showing the results of such survey over her signature and to cause

the same to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas. Said

report shall also contain a description of the land which is necessary for such purposes.

SECTION TWO: After the filing of said survey and report by the City Engineer or

designee, the City Attorney of the City of Olathe, Kansas shall cause a proper ordinance

to be prepared and submitted to the Governing Body for consideration, providing for the

acquisition of private property in the City of Olathe by appropriate proceedings in Eminent

Domain.

SECTION THREE: The City Clerk shall cause this Resolution to be published

once in the official City newspaper.

ADOPTED by the Governing Body this 5th day of May, 2020.

SIGNED by the Mayor this 5th day of May, 2020.

Mayor

ATTEST: