LEGAL NOTICE OLATHE CITY

CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

2021 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM (CDBG)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to all interested Olathe agencies, organizations, and individuals that the city of Olathe will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Olathe City Hall, 100 West Santa Fe Street to obtain ideas and proposals on public services, housing, public improvements, and/or community development needs and priorities for Olathe’s 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application.

Comments on the past performance of the program will also be encouraged at the hearing. All interested parties are invited to attend the hearing and express comments either orally or in writing.

A workshop will take place on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 1:30 at the Johnson County Sunset building in room 1070/75 located at 11811 S. Sunset Drive in Olathe, Kansas.

City of Olathe 2021 CDBG applications will be due by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15th, 2020. For more information, please contact Emily Vincent at [email protected] or 913-971-8671.