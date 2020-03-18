CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING RZ20-0003

NOTICE

is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS,will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 13 day of April 2020, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:LOTS 27 AND 28, SOUTHPARK PHASE II, A PLATTED SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS.Owners Request Change from: C2 (Community Center) and M2 (General Industrial) Districts to M1 (Light Industrial) DistrictLocation or Vicinity: Northwest corner of W. Frontier Lane and S. Fountain DriveIf, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council. This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 18 day of March, 2020

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BYAimee E. Nassif, AICPSecretary

ATTEST:/s/ David Bryant IIIDeputy City Clerk(Seal)